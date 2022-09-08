Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 195,441 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,608,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $6,278,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.