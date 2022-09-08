Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.