Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VYM traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $105.13. 39,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

