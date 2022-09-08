Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.