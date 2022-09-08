Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.77 and last traded at $65.05. 537,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 574,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

