Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.29. 2,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

