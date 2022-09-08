Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.26. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average is $164.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

