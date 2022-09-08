Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $176,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

