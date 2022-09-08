Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 341,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,497,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

