Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.6-938.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.32 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. 530,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -410.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 816.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $3,396,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

