Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Verint Systems Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,601. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Verint Systems news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,014 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

