Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $216.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.18.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,716 shares of company stock valued at $753,962. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $191.39 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

