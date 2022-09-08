Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.37

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.37 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.18). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 940,911 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on shares of Versarien in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of £32.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37.

About Versarien

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Articles

