ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.18

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 59140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

ViacomCBS Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViacomCBS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

