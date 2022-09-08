Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

VCTR opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Victory Capital

Several research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Victory Capital by 376.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 68.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Victory Capital by 858.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

