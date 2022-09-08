Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

AIO opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $501,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the period.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

