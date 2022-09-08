Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE:NCV opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.