Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NCV opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

