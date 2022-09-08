Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EDF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 64,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,087. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
