Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 64,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,087. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

