Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Visa by 19.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $14,415,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 44,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.17. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

