Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 23

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

LON:VTY opened at GBX 812.73 ($9.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 713.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 855.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 887.66.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.58) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,293.63 ($15.63).

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

About Vistry Group

In other Vistry Group news, insider Earl Sibley bought 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.