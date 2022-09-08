Vox.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,229.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $92,022.87 and $1,229.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

VOX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2020. Vox.Finance’s total supply is 128,052 coins and its circulating supply is 89,758 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Vox Finance is a multi-blockchain decentralized finance (DeFi) yield-farming project developed by an independent team of developers, seeking to bring an innovative approach to the new emerging market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vox.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vox.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vox.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

