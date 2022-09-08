Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bloom Energy (BE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE):

8/25/2022 – Bloom Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities to $40.00.

8/22/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.00.

8/19/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00.

8/18/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00.

8/10/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $29.00.

8/8/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00.

7/12/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 43,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Bloom Energy Co alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,366. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.