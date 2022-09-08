Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GSK (GSK)

GSK (NYSE: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/8/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12).

9/7/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73).

8/29/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/5/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/28/2022 – GSK is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating.

7/21/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/20/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35).

7/19/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

7/15/2022 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33).

GSK opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,031,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,154 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 171,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 141,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

