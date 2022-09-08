Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.63

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $10.20. Weichai Power shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 91,230 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

Weichai Power Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

(Get Rating)

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Featured Articles

