Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $57.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

