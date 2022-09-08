Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $57.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
