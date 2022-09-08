WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.60-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

WESCO International stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,668. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

