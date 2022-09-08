Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.28

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 12186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.