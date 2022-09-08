WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $720,050.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and approximately $720,050.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016327 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

