WinCash Market Cap Reaches $40,343.93 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 55% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $40,343.93 and approximately $25.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.