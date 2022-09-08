WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 545,173 shares.The stock last traded at $65.34 and had previously closed at $64.53.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.