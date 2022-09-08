Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Plans $1.59 Interim Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.589 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
