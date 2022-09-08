Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Plans $1.59 Interim Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.589 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

