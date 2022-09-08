Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.97

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 57697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.
Wound Management Technologies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.
Wound Management Technologies Company Profile
WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.
