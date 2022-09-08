Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,705.00

Wownero (WOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $4,705.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

