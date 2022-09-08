Wrapped NXM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.42 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $16.15 or 0.00083611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and $4.42 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

