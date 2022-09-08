XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.31. 208,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,693,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

XPeng Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

