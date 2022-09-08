XRP (XRP) One Day Volume Tops $1.08 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, XRP has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $16.87 billion and $1.08 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00173177 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00098240 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP is a XRP LCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,318,921 coins and its circulating supply is 49,646,492,379 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
