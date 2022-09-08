Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 214,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $710.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 114.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

