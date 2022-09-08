YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

YEE (YEE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One YEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. YEE has a market cap of $173,954.74 and $17,058.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00134843 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022687 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

