Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.4-$401.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.15 million. Yext also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS.

Yext Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,782. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Yext news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $212,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.