YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.19

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 102518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on YPF. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 9.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
