YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.19

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 102518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on YPF. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 803,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $3,406,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $3,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

