Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Monday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JWN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

