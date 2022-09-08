Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Decreased by Harbor Spring Capital LLC

Harbor Spring Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 3.1% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zillow Group worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,827,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 424,993 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

