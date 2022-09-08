Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

