Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 6,631 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,502,000 after buying an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $188.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

