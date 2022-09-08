Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $5.99 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

