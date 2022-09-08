Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,575 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

