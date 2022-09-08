Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 12,194 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

