Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 13,498 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

