Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 25,061 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

