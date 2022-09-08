Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 3,343 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $158.80 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.